INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con 2023 is underway in Indianapolis. It's described as the best four days in gaming.

Gen Con is the largest and longest running tabletop game convention in North America.

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend.

Kosmos, a board game and toy company from Rhode Island, is in town and has brought some of their brand-new board games to the convention.

