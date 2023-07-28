Watch Now
Carmel to host first beer, wine festival ‘Brews on the Boulevard’ this weekend

Posted at 9:30 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 21:30:47-04

CARMEL — The city of Carmel will be hosting its first official beer and wine festival, Brews on the Boulevard, Saturday, July 30.

Local vendors will be lined up along Monon Boulevard by Midtown Plaza from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vendors will be selling beer and wine, in addition to sampling. There will also be food trucks, giveaways and entertainment.

General admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets are $40. They can be purchased here.

WRTV’s Inside Indy got a deeper look at what’s in store for attendees. Watch the video above for more information.

