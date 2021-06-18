Celebrate Dad: Things to do around Indianapolis for Father's Day 2021

Father's Day is approaching fast and it's time to start finalizing those plans.
There are meal deals, events and several things to do around the Circle City on June 20. Here's a list.
- Bad Dad Brewing: What better place to bring dads than to a brewery dedicated to Hoosier fathers? Bad Dad Brewing is about an hour north of Indy in Fairmount, but how much fun is a mini road trip on a Sunday.
- Bagels: Einstein Bros. is offering $2 off of sandwiches and 20% of gift cards for Father's Day.
- Beers and Blooms: Lilly Lane Flowers and Black Acre Brewing partnered during the pandemic to weather the
- Best Dad Joke Contest: Dickey's Barbecue Put is hosting a contest for the best dad jokes. You can submit one of your dad's jokes to win free BBQ for a year.
- Fatherless Father's Day Luncheon: A local business owner is hosting a luncheon geared toward young adolescent boys who lack male role models in their lives. Those interested in attending the free lunch must register.
- Jazz Kitchen: For the fathers who are jazz lovers, an escape into the rebounding live music scene at Jazz Kitchen may be the move.
- Kolache Factory: Kolache Factory is offering a buy three kolaches get three free deal on Sunday only.
- Order from Market Wagon: Tea, tomatoes, sausage rolls, and more fresh goods are available for delivery from local farms through Market Wagon.