Gayle King radiates confidence on Sports Illustrated's 60th Anniversary Swimsuit Issue cover

You know that old saying about aging like fine wine? Well, Gayle King is living proof of that!

At 69, King is looking absolutely flawless and fabulous in the 2024 cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but this came as a surprise to her.

While anchoring Tuesday's "CBS Mornings," King was congratulating Hunter McGrady and Kate Upton for their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers. Little did she know, they had a surprise in store for her: her very own cover, leaving her completely shocked!

When we said this year was going to be legendary, we meant it. https://t.co/xuvHIsA39j — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 14, 2024

As she shouted and jumped from excitement King asked, “I’m on the cover? They told me I was just going to be on the inside. This is going to be on the newsstands? Oh My God!”

She then proceeded to tell the story of why this is so hard for her to believe.

“I just never in a million years did I think … Listen, you're talking to somebody whose grandmother said to me, ‘Mother Nature was not as kind to you as she was to other little girls,’” King recalls. “I mean, I just never saw myself this … I still don't see myself this way. But when I look at that (points at the cover) I go ‘I look damn good!'"

SURPRISE: Our very own @GayleKing is one of this year’s @SI_Swimsuit cover stars!



Gayle reacts to seeing her cover for the very first time: “I cannot get over it.” pic.twitter.com/soZqftmYnu — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 14, 2024

King is among the four familiar faces showcased on the cover of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Joining her are Upton, appearing on the cover for the fourth time, McGrady, making her debut, and Chrissy Teigen, marking her second cover appearance.

The journalist was even more surprised to find herself in not just one, but on two covers for the magazine's 60th-anniversary celebration. Among the seven special issues released, three highlighted 27 legendary SI Swimsuit cover stars, including some of its most iconic contributors. These issues were titled "Be Legendary" and featured not only King but also renowned figures like Martha Stewart, Maye Musk, Roshumba Williams, Tyra Banks and many more familiar faces.

All seven editions of the 60th Anniversary issue will be available for purchase starting this Friday.