Jason Kelce calls out fake quote about Bad Bunny Super Bowl backlash

NFL analyst and former player Jason Kelce is setting the record straight after a fake quote attributed to him went viral.

The quote circulating on X says, "If Bad Bunny is a bad fit for the Super Bowl, then maybe the people making these comments are a bad fit for America’s future."

X has added a Community Note clarifying that "Jason Kelce never said this. A random X user posted this unverified quote which can’t be found in any recording or statement from Jason."

Kelce addressed the misinformation after users began asking others to weigh in on the fake quote.

"I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now. I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement. But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real," the former Eagles center said.

While it’s unclear where the fake quote originated, Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl halftime headliner has drawn both praise and criticism. Supporters describe the Puerto Rican singer as a global superstar, while some critics — including several prominent Republicans — say they’re unfamiliar with his music and argue the show should feature a performer who sings primarily in English.

House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Lee Greenwood should perform instead, while Turning Point USA, the conservative group founded by activist Charlie Kirk, announced it will stage counterprogramming billed as an “All-American” halftime show.