Son of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby dies at 23

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of Mary Cosby of the hit show "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," has died at the age of 23.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed they were called to a possible overdose Tuesday evening, around 6:15 p.m., at a house in the Ensign Peak area.

Cosby was pronounced dead, and an investigation was initiated.

The cause of his death has not been officially determined. Police also said they have not determined whether there was any foul play or suspicious circumstances.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Salt Lake City.