Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills bringing their joint tour to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Music queens Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills are uniting for a tour that will be stopping in Indianapolis this summer.
“The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage” featuring the four Grammy-winning and nominated icons will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 1.
Fans can look forward to chart-topping classics, including:
- Chaka Khan, Ain’t Nobody, I’m Every Woman, Through the Fire
- Patti LaBelle, Lady Marmalade, If Only You Knew, New Attitude
- Gladys Knight, Midnight Train to Georgia, Neither One of Us, Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me
- Stephanie Mills, Never Knew Love Like This Before, Home, I Feel Good All Over
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 21. Click here for more information.
