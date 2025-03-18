Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills bringing their joint tour to Indy

the queens.jpg
<b>Black Promoters Collective</b><br/>
the queens.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Music queens Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills are uniting for a tour that will be stopping in Indianapolis this summer.

“The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage” featuring the four Grammy-winning and nominated icons will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 1.

Fans can look forward to chart-topping classics, including:

  • Chaka Khan, Ain’t Nobody, I’m Every Woman, Through the Fire
  • Patti LaBelle, Lady Marmalade, If Only You Knew, New Attitude
  • Gladys Knight, Midnight Train to Georgia, Neither One of Us, Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me
  • Stephanie Mills, Never Knew Love Like This Before, Home, I Feel Good All Over

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 21. Click here for more information.

Latest Headlines | March 18, 11am

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.