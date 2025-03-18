Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills bringing their joint tour to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Music queens Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills are uniting for a tour that will be stopping in Indianapolis this summer.

“The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage” featuring the four Grammy-winning and nominated icons will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 1.

Fans can look forward to chart-topping classics, including:



Chaka Khan, Ain’t Nobody, I’m Every Woman, Through the Fire

Patti LaBelle, Lady Marmalade, If Only You Knew, New Attitude

Gladys Knight, Midnight Train to Georgia, Neither One of Us, Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me

Stephanie Mills, Never Knew Love Like This Before, Home, I Feel Good All Over

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 21. Click here for more information.