Demi Lovato reportedly announces current tour will be her last

Demi Lovato might soon be taking time off from the road permanently.

In now-deleted Instagram Story posts, the singer announced that her current tour would be her last, stating that she couldn't "do this anymore" because she was "so "sick" that she "can’t get out of bed," Vulture, Deadline, and CNN reported.

Lovato is currently on tour in South America, and on Wednesday, she said she was in Santiago, Chile, according to her social media accounts.

The media outlets said the singer kicked off her tour last month in Iowa.

According to the news outlets, the final portion of her tour will be in the U.S., with the first stop happening on Sept. 22 in Sacramento.