Depp takes stand for 4th day in libel trial against Heard

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, hear audio clips of Depp shouting vulgarities at his wife and warning of a "bloodbath" if their arguments escalate.

During the audio recording, Depp could be heard saying that if he didn't walk away, it would be "a bloodbath like it was on the island."

As Depp sat on the witness stand, he winced as the clip played while his ex-wife appeared to fight back tears.

He took the stand for the fourth day of testimony in the trial over his allegations that ex-wife Amber Heard falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser.

Heard's lawyers continued their onslaught of questions, focusing on Depp's drinking, drug use, and charged interactions with the actress.

Jurors have also been shown the texts Depp sent to friends regarding his drinking, drug use, and interactions with his then-wife.

Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse.

The piece doesn't name Depp, but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory.

Heard's attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard.

Depp, who has denied ever abusing Heard, has said she abused drugs and often attacked him violently.

He also added that although he acknowledged taking many drugs, accusations that he has a drug addiction are “grossly embellished."