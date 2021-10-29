Dia De Los Muertos or 'Day of the Dead' after-school program in Noblesville happening on Nov. 1

NOBLESVILLE — Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville is hosting a "Dia De Los Muertos" or Day of the Dead after-school celebration on Monday, Nov. 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 8th and Maple Street in downtown Noblesville.

The annual, festive holiday tradition brings together cultural crafts, stories, and education to celebrate life and creativity. Rooted in Mexican tradition, Dia De Los Muertos honors and celebrates the memory of friends and family members who have passed away.

The after-school celebration will explore Mexican art and culture by participating in crafts and activities, as well as learning about the holiday's traditions.

“Each year that we’ve celebrated Dia De Los Muertos, we’ve added to our knowledge and appreciation for this amazing celebration,” said Aili McGill, Executive Director of Nickel Plate Arts. “It’s not a sober event but truly a celebration. Both young and old find something new and profound in this event.”

The after-school program offers many free activities and features $5 crafts. The activities include:

Crafting a 'Day of the Dead' bracelet with artist Esperanza Alonzo.

Stamping and decorating a clay skull ornament with artist Darlene Patterson.

Making "offrendas" for the community memorial altar.

Tasting authentic Mexican food and treats.

Breaking open piñatas (happening at 4:00 and 6:00 p.m.)

Dancing and singing with music by the Mariachi Solo.

Enjoying face painting with Adrienne Maynard from Fabulously Fun Company, stories, and crafts.