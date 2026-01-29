Did Nicki Minaj get a Trump Gold Card?

Nicki Minaj appears to be on a path toward U.S. citizenship.

The rapper, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, posted a photo on social media showing her holding a Trump Gold Card.

In a separate post, Minaj wrote, “Gold Trump card free of charge,” adding that she was finalizing her citizenship paperwork.

The Trump Gold Card offers non-U.S. citizens a fast-track pathway to American citizenship. Foreign nationals can pay $1 million, plus a $15,000 processing fee, for the card, which grants U.S. residency “in record time.”

RELATED STORY | Trump claims over $1 billion in immigration 'gold cards' have been sold

Minaj’s posts came the same day she appeared alongside President Donald Trump at several events in Washington.

While the White House did not confirm that Minaj received the card for free, it did comment on her post, writing, “oh she’s super BASED,” a reference to her song “Super Bass.”

Minaj has recently become one of the president’s most vocal supporters and has aligned herself with causes close to Republicans. She has frequently spoken about religious rights, an issue that resonates strongly with the party.

She was also involved in a feud with journalist Don Lemon after he documented a protest at a church in the Twin Cities. Minaj used homophobic remarks to criticize Lemon’s coverage and called for authorities to “lock him up.”

RELATED STORY | Don Lemon believes DOJ will try to charge him, calls Nicki Minaj 'racist' in exclusive Scripps News interview

In an exclusive interview with Scripps News, Lemon responded to Minaj’s comments.

"So I said, why do African Americans support her, why do gay people support her, members of the LGBTQ community support her?" Lemon said. "You shouldn't because she's a homophobe and she's a racist. She's racist, I believe, against Black Americans."

Lemon has not been charged in connection with the church protest.