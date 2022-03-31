Disney announces Jim Henson documentary, expected for Disney+

Disney will be looking at the man behind "The Muppets" in a new feature-length documentary from Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard.

Disney Original Documentary announced the unnamed project Wednesday.

It will be produced with the full participation and cooperation of the family of Jim Henson.

The project includes never-before-seen personal archives, including home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson's personal diaries.

"The Jim Henson Company’s archive is a treasure reflecting our father’s work, personal life, and inspirations, and has been carefully maintained for the last 30 years under the leadership of archivist Karen Falk," the Henson family said in a statement. "It will be thrilling to see the story that emerges from these materials in the hands of a truly great filmmaker like Ron Howard, who has the perfect spirit and personality to tell Jim Henson’s story."

Henson is best known for creating "The Muppets," including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, "Sesame Street" characters like Big Bird and Grover.

He was also behind technological innovations in movies including "The Dark Crystal" and "Labyrinth." Disney says the documentary will follow how Henson's work has shaped the childhoods of generations to come.

While the company has not said how the project will be distributed, including if it will receive a run in theaters, the news release states content produced and acquired under the Disney Original Documentary banner will primarily be for Disney+.