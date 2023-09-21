Dustin Lynch announces tour stop at TCU Amphitheater in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer Dustin Lynch will be coming to Indianapolis on his 2024 “Killed the Cowboy” tour.

The award-winning star will stop at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Special guest Skeez will be joining Lynch on the tour.

Lynch has made a name for himself after releasing four Top 5 albums, achieving eight No. 1 singles and accumulating over 5.4 billion streams.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.