Dwayne Johnson’s daughter announces pro wrestling name

The daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Simone Johnson, announced on Sunday that her pro wrestling name would be Ava Raine.

Along with her announcement on Twitter, she shared a GIF from the movie "The Craft."

While some fans were excited, some weren't happy about the news, voicing their disappointment that she wasn't going by "The Pebble."

Simone Johnson took the time to respond to some of them.

"I beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything."

i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything. https://t.co/40ZEJ1HFSL — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

In a separate tweet, she added, "I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this, but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/vsr44PeUqc — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

In 2020, she announced she was following in his footsteps and signed a contract with WWE at 18.

According to HuffPost, she hasn't debuted yet due to a knee injury.

NBC News reported that the 20-year-old is the fourth member of her family to sign with WWE.

Her grandfather, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, and great-grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, are members of the WWE Hall of Fame.