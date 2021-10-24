Ed Sheeran says he has COVID-19, will do performances from home

British pop star Ed Sheeran says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

The four-time Grammy winner broke the news Sunday on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

He says he's following government guidelines. He also says he's unable to do in-person commitments for now and is apologizing to anyone he's let down.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran said in an Instagram post. "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone."

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”