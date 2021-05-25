Elliot Page posts poolside photo in transition milestone

Actor Elliot Page Monday posted a photo to Instagram on Monday that marked a milestone in his transition.

The photo shows Page shirtless in a swimsuit at a pool.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful," Page wrote in his caption.

The photo marked the first time that Page has shown his torso on his Instagram page since coming out as transgender in December.

In an interview with Time Magazine in March, Page revealed that he had undergone top surgery as part of his transition. While he acknowledged that such a surgery isn't necessary for trans people and can be cost-prohibitive, he noted that his surgery "completely transformed my life."

Page announced that he is transgender in December. He later told Time that he had "felt like a boy" since he was a 9-year-old child.

Even as he rose to stardom following roles in "Juno," "X-Men" and "Inception," he said he experienced "depression, anxiety and panic attacks" linked to his gender identity.

Page came out as gay in 2014, a decision that he said helped his mental health but still left him searching.

"The difference in how I felt before coming out as gay to after was massive," Page told Time. "But did the discomfort in my body ever go away? No, no, no, no."

He said it was time left in isolation during the pandemic that led him to consider telling the world about his true self.

"I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding," he said.

He also said he was inspired by other trans actors like Laverne Cox and Janet Mock.