Elton John announces rescheduled dates to final tour

Elton John is heading back onto the road after announcing the final dates of the "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour."

The singer will resume his tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin on Sept. 1.

John will begin the North American leg of the tour in January when he stops in New Orleans on Jan. 19.

He'll also make stops in Philadelphia, Dallas, New York, Detroit, and Chicago.

He'll wrap up the tour in the U.S. with two shows in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

The performer will tour throughout Europe, including shows in Frankfurt, Milan, Liverpool, and Paris.

He'll wrap up the tour in 2023 with shows in New Zealand and Australia.

