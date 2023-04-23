Watch Now
‘Encanto Sing-Along film concert’ coming to Indianapolis this fall

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)
INDIANAPOLIS — “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will be coming to Indianapolis on Sept. 20.

The performance will take place at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre and begin at 6:30 p.m. The film will be shown as the music is performed live.

Tickets are available to be purchased on Ticketmaster.

“Encanto” follows a Colombian family who all possess magical powers, except for Mirabel. However, she soon may be the family’s last hope when everyone begins to lose their magic.

The film is available for streaming on Disney+.

