Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

2 Chainz, Boosie to perform at Vogue Theatre during NBA All-Star Weekend

2023 Grammy Awards - Black Music Collective - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
2 Chainz performs a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
2023 Grammy Awards - Black Music Collective - Show
Thunder Hawks Basketball
Screen Shot 2024-01-17 at 11.33.19 AM.png
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 11:48:17-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award winner 2 Chainz and Boosie will perform in Indy during NBA All-Star Weekend next month.

Boosie and 2 Chainz are set to perform at the Vogue in Broad Ripple on Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 respectively.

According to promotional materials, doors to the shows will open at 10 p.m., which would allow fans to watch NBA All-Star festivities before the show.

A promo says special a special NBA guest and celebrity friends will also be at the shows.

Tickets are on sale on The Vogue website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!