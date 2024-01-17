2 Chainz, Boosie to perform at Vogue Theatre during NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award winner 2 Chainz and Boosie will perform in Indy during NBA All-Star Weekend next month.

Boosie and 2 Chainz are set to perform at the Vogue in Broad Ripple on Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 respectively.

According to promotional materials, doors to the shows will open at 10 p.m., which would allow fans to watch NBA All-Star festivities before the show.

A promo says special a special NBA guest and celebrity friends will also be at the shows.

Tickets are on sale on The Vogue website.