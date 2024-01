NOBLESVILLE — Rock icons Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will co-headline a tour this summer that includes a planned stop at Ruoff Music Center.

The duo, along with featured acts Ministry and Filter, will hit the stage on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The summer schedule at Ruoff Music Center will also feature a co-headlining night from Train and REO Speedwagon.

The pair of bands will visit on Wednesday, July 10.

Tickets for both shows go on sale through Live Nation at 10 a.m. on February 2.