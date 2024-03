INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, three-time Grammy Award-winner Maxwell announced The Serenade 2024 North American Tour — which includes a stop in downtown Indianapolis.

On October 9, Maxwell will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

He will be joined by two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and rising singer-songwriter October London.

The Kid LAROI will take the stage at Everwise Amphitheater in downtown Indy on July 2.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 29.