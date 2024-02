NOBLESVILLE — Another Grammy Award winner will rapper will take the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this summer.

Rapper 21 Savage, in celebration of the release of his second album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, will perform at the Noblesville amphitheater on May 23.

The show will also feature performances by J.I.D., Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold.

Presales begin on Wednesday and general on sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1 through Live Nation.