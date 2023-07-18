25th Indy Jazz Fest set for late September

INDIANAPOLIS — The 25th Indy Jazz Fest announced their full list of performers on Tuesday.

The grand finale of the fest is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park with performances by many Grammy Award winning jazz legends and local favorites.

Legendary bassist and composer Stanley Clarke n 4ever, Sheila E. & The E Train and saxophonist Boney James are all set to appear at the festival. The Indy Jazz Fest Legacy Band will also perform.

Also featured during the festival leading into the grand finale concert will be Pat Matheny at Clowes Hall, Superblue at the Cabaret, Russell Malone at The Jazz Kitchen and Naptown Sound will kickoff the week of shows with a celebration on Sept. 23 at The Jazz Kitchen.

The festival will also feature a tribute to Indy jazz legend Wes Montgomery.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and tickets go on sale on July 21 at 10 a.m.