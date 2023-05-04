Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

50 Cent brings "The Final Lap Tour" to Ruoff Music Center this July

Pacers Kings Basketball
José Luis Villegas/AP
Rapper 50 Cent attends an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Pacers Kings Basketball
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 14:10:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Emmy and Grammy award winner 50 Cent will bring "The Final Lap Tour" to Ruoff Music Center this summer.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is touring in recognition of the 20th anniversary of his Great Rich or Die Tryin' album.

The tour, featuring Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, visits Noblesville on July 27.

Since the release of Get Rich or Die Tryin', 50 Cent has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and become a well-known entrepreneur.

His Sire Spirits brands Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne will be available at all shows on the tour.

Verified Fan will be used for The Final Lap Tour to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans.

Fans in North America can register now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. on this website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE