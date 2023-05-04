50 Cent brings "The Final Lap Tour" to Ruoff Music Center this July

INDIANAPOLIS — Emmy and Grammy award winner 50 Cent will bring "The Final Lap Tour" to Ruoff Music Center this summer.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is touring in recognition of the 20th anniversary of his Great Rich or Die Tryin' album.

The tour, featuring Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, visits Noblesville on July 27.

Since the release of Get Rich or Die Tryin', 50 Cent has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and become a well-known entrepreneur.

His Sire Spirits brands Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne will be available at all shows on the tour.

Verified Fan will be used for The Final Lap Tour to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans.

Fans in North America can register now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. on this website.