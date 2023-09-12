Aerosmith postpones multiple shows due to Steven Tyler injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Aerosmith is postponing several concerts on their farewell tour.

Lead singer Steven Tyler says he sustained vocal cord injuries during their concert on Saturday and has been ordered to rest them for 30 days.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you… pic.twitter.com/bDT8tqmEcP — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) September 11, 2023

The shows postponed include Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland. Currently, the Indianapolis show has not been postponed.

All postponed shows have been moved to 2024.

Aerosmith, along with The Black Crowes, are scheduled to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 29.