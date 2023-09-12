Watch Now
Aerosmith postpones multiple shows due to Steven Tyler injury

Indianapolis show unaffected at this time
Winslow Townson/AP
Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 12, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Aerosmith is postponing several concerts on their farewell tour.

Lead singer Steven Tyler says he sustained vocal cord injuries during their concert on Saturday and has been ordered to rest them for 30 days.

The shows postponed include Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland. Currently, the Indianapolis show has not been postponed.

All postponed shows have been moved to 2024.

Aerosmith, along with The Black Crowes, are scheduled to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 29.

