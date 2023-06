INDIANAPOLIS — Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, the smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has taken over Clowes Hall this week on the campus of Butler University.

Mitchael Andreaud from the show stopped in to chat with our Megan Shinn on Wednesday.

Check out the full interview in the video player above.