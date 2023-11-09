Watch Now
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett to perform at Ruoff Music Center in July 2024

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Alanis Morissette performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:43 AM, Nov 09, 2023
NOBLESVILLE — Seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morisette and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will visit Indiana together in 2024.

The pair, along with featured act Morgan Wade, will perform at Ruoff Music Center on July 27.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette said. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 through LiveNation.

