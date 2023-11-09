Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett to perform at Ruoff Music Center in July 2024

NOBLESVILLE — Seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morisette and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will visit Indiana together in 2024.

The pair, along with featured act Morgan Wade, will perform at Ruoff Music Center on July 27.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette said. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 through LiveNation.