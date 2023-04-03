All-American Rejects return to touring, set for Indy show in August

INDIANAPOLIS — After 10 years away from touring The All-American Rejected are returning to the stage this summer for the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.

The return tour includes a stop at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

In a statement to coincide with the announcement, the band said:

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.”

New Found Glory will play the show alongside AAR as well as The Starting Line and The Get Up Kids.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.