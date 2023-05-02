All IN Music and Arts Festival returns for second year, includes Beatles and Led Zeppelin Dreamsets

INDIANAPOLIS — The All IN Music and Arts Festival will return to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this year with a long list of talents taking to the stage on September 9-10.

This year, the lineup includes many legendary musicians and Grammy Award winners.

While there are more to be announced, the current lineup include Trey Anastasio (Phish) & Classic Tab, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Umphrey's McGee, Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Cory Wong.

All IN marks the only scheduled Indiana appearance in 2023 for Trey Anastasio with Phish not playing Indy this year. ALL IN will also mark the first time Joe Russo’s Almost Dead has played the market.

Dreamsets will return again this year with special tribute concerts featuring the music of Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

All IN

Ticket presale begins Thursday and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.