INDIANAPOLIS — One of the world's great voices will return to Indianapolis next year.

Andrea Bocelli, in celebration of his 30-year career and 65th birthday, will visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse in April 2024 as he tours the country.

Bocelli will again be joined by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra — as he was in his 2022 visit.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 through TicketMaster.