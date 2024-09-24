Watch Now
Author James Patterson to speak in Franklin in October

The appearance is in support of the Johnson County Public Library
FRANKLIN —Next month, one of the most recognized authors of this generation will visit Franklin to discuss his new book.

A Special Evening with James Patterson will take place on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Franklin Community High School.

Patterson, alongside Matt Eversmann, will speak about their new book "American Heroes".

According to a press release for the event, "American Heroes" is a nonfiction book that touches the hearts and minds of millions as it compiles the unbelievable and riveting first-person accounts of our country’s greatest heroes. From World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, these men and women share never-before-told stories of the actions that earned them America’s most distinguished military medals.

General admission ticketsto the event are $50 and include a signed copy of "American Heroes".

Proceeds from the event support the Johnson County Public Library's "Authors at JCPL" series.

