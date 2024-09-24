Author James Patterson to speak in Franklin in October

FRANKLIN —Next month, one of the most recognized authors of this generation will visit Franklin to discuss his new book.

A Special Evening with James Patterson will take place on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Franklin Community High School.

Patterson, alongside Matt Eversmann, will speak about their new book "American Heroes".

According to a press release for the event, "American Heroes" is a nonfiction book that touches the hearts and minds of millions as it compiles the unbelievable and riveting first-person accounts of our country’s greatest heroes. From World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, these men and women share never-before-told stories of the actions that earned them America’s most distinguished military medals.

General admission ticketsto the event are $50 and include a signed copy of "American Heroes".

Proceeds from the event support the Johnson County Public Library's "Authors at JCPL" series.