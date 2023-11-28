Watch Now
Avenged Sevenfold announce March 2024 stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold performs at the Welcome To Rockville Music Festival on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 11:26:27-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock group Avenged Sevenfold will journey tour the United States in 2024 and they plan to make a pit stop in Indianapolis for a show during their journey.

On Tuesday, the band announced the ""Live is but a Dream Tour", which will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19.

Tickets will be available through TicketPass presale. Members of the Deathbats Club can request tickets beginning today and running through Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about TicketPass and Token-Gated Sales, click here.

Poppy and Sullivan King will provide support for Avenged Sevenfold at the Indianapolis show.

