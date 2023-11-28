Avenged Sevenfold announce March 2024 stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock group Avenged Sevenfold will journey tour the United States in 2024 and they plan to make a pit stop in Indianapolis for a show during their journey.

On Tuesday, the band announced the ""Live is but a Dream Tour", which will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19.

Tickets will be available through TicketPass presale. Members of the Deathbats Club can request tickets beginning today and running through Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about TicketPass and Token-Gated Sales, click here.

Poppy and Sullivan King will provide support for Avenged Sevenfold at the Indianapolis show.