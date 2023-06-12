Bailey Zimmerman to perform in Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Breakthrough country music star Bailey Zimmerman is coming in Indianapolis in 2024.

Named Billboard's Country Music Rookie of the Year in 2023, Zimmerman will embark on his world tour in February 2024. The tour includes a stop at the Egyptian Room at Old National Center on March 1, 2024.

Zimmerman is currently touring as the opening act on Morgan Wallen's tour.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 through Zimmerman's community presale. You can sign up for the presale here.