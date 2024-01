INDIANAPOLIS — Barry Manilow is returning to Indianapolis for one last show this summer.

Manilow, 81, is scheduled to hit the stage on July 26, 2024 to perform songs from his stories Grammy, Emmy and Tony award winning career.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for all the love and support over the years,” said Manilow.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 2 on www.mailow.com and at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.