Beatlemania returns to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — This year at the Indiana State Fair, there will be a whole day set for celebrating the iconic band The Beatles.

On Saturday, August 3 there will be a day full of activities celebrating the Fab Four.

The Beatles performance at the Indiana State Fairgrounds took place on September 3, 1964. The special date for the fair will kickstart a month-long celebration of the 60th anniversary of the show.

Included in the planned events are two concerts on the Hoosiers Lottery Free Stage, artifacts from the Jim Irsay Collection, special food/drink options, photo ops with impersonators and much more.

The first concert to his the free stage will be Hard Day's Night (a Tribute to The Beatles) at 2 p.m. A 7 p.m. show on the free stage will feature Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney.

On display from the Jim Irsay Collection will be a 1964 Gibson SG Standard belonging to George Harrison, A 1963 Gretch Chet Atkins 6120 belonging to John Lennon and a 1964 Rickenbacker Rose Morris 1996 once belonging to Lennon and Ringo Starr.

Fairgoers will also be able to check out an array of photos from the band's 1964 performance at the fairgrounds.

The Indiana State Fair runs from August 2-18 (closed on Mondays).