Billy Joel, Sting announce show at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the most iconic musicians of the last 50 years will join together for a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2025.

The duo announced their stop in the Circle City on Thursday. The pair will hit the stage on Satuday, February 8.

Joel, a six-time Grammy Award winner, is best known for his hits "Just The Way You Are" and "Piano Man," among others.

Sting is known for his hits "Every Breath You Take" and "Roxanne" from his time with The Police and solo songs "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" and "We'll Be Together".

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.