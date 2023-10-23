blink-182 sets August date for Gainbridge Fieldhouse visit

INDIANAPOLIS — Mark, Tom and Travis are hitting the road together again.

The One More Time Tour for blink-182, with special guest Piece the Veil, will hit the stage inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 2, 2024.

The 30-city trek includes stadium performances at Petco Park in the band’s hometown of San Diego, CA and Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The band’s new album, which currently features two number one singles - “Edging” and “One More Time," marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

Tickets for the band's Indianapolis visit go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 27.