Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

blink-182 sets August date for Gainbridge Fieldhouse visit

Travis Barker
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Travis Barker
Posted at 10:21 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 10:21:51-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Mark, Tom and Travis are hitting the road together again.

The One More Time Tour for blink-182, with special guest Piece the Veil, will hit the stage inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 2, 2024.

The 30-city trek includes stadium performances at Petco Park in the band’s hometown of San Diego, CA and Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The band’s new album, which currently features two number one singles - “Edging” and “One More Time," marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

Tickets for the band's Indianapolis visit go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 27.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW