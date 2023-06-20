Watch Now
Broadway star Ben Crawford to host 2023 Yuletide Celebration with ISO

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Ben Crawford, left, and Laird Mackintosh appear at the curtain call for "The Phantom of the Opera" following the final Broadway performance at the Majestic Theatre on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 14:00:45-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced Broadway star Ben Crawford as this year's host of the Yuletide Celebration.

The 2023 AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration will run December 1 - 23 at Hilbert Centre Theatre.

Crawford began his Broadway career in the roles of Jean Valjean and Javert in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Since then, Crawford has played many roles including having been the final Phantom in Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera, which closed in April after 35 years on Broadway.

“The holidays are all about spending time with family, so I’m absolutely looking forward to spending time with my ISO family," says Crawford. "I hope you will join us as we help make your season merry and bright!”

Crawford will be joined by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly as the music director.

Tickets for the 2023 AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration will go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 21.

