Broadway star Ben Crawford to host 2023 Yuletide Celebration with ISO

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced Broadway star Ben Crawford as this year's host of the Yuletide Celebration.

The 2023 AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration will run December 1 - 23 at Hilbert Centre Theatre.

Crawford began his Broadway career in the roles of Jean Valjean and Javert in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Since then, Crawford has played many roles including having been the final Phantom in Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera, which closed in April after 35 years on Broadway.

“The holidays are all about spending time with family, so I’m absolutely looking forward to spending time with my ISO family," says Crawford. "I hope you will join us as we help make your season merry and bright!”

Crawford will be joined by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly as the music director.

Tickets for the 2023 AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration will go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 21.