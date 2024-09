INDIANAPOLIS — Country music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road again in 2025.

The duo announced the Neon Moon Tour on Tuesday. The tour includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 3, 2025.

The tour will feature an array of hits songs from their 30-plus year career.

David Lee Murphy will join the duo as the featured act on tour.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines