INDIANAPOLIS — In celebration of their 30 years of music, Bush will perform a more than two dozen shows in the U.S. this year, including a show at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on August 4.

The Grammy-nominated band will tour alongside Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox as special guests.

A limited amount of tickets will be as low as $19.94 (before taxes and fees), a nod to the 1994 release of BUSH’s debut album, Sixteen Stone.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19.