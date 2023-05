INDIANAPOLIS — Rock bands Chevelle and Three Days Grace have scheduled a co-headlining show at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in September.

The pair of bands will take the stage on September 19 as one of the final shows of the summer concert season in Indianapolis.

Loathe will join as the opening act of the tour.

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2.