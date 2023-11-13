Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire schedule co-headlining show at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Two legendary bands will take the stage at Ruoff Music Center on the same night in 2024.

On Monday, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago announced a co-headlining tour across the country. The tour includes a stop in Noblesville on July 20.

According to a release, the two bands will each perform epic sets before concluding the night on stage together for a encore performance.

The two bands have combined for more 200 million albums sold, 11 Grammy award wins and more than 30 nominations.

In 2016 Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Hall in 2000.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17.