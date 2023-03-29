Chicken and Beer Fest returning to Indy this August

INDIANAPOLIS — Come hungry and come thirsty.

The Chicken and Beer Fest is returning this August, but this year the one-day festival will take place at The Cradle at Monon 30. Last year the event took place at Monument Circle.

This year's event will run from 2 - 7 p.m. on August 12.

General admission tickets cost $25 and include fie chicken samples and four beer samples. VIP tickets are also available and include six chicken and five beer samples, as well as early access.

The event will also feature, for the first time, an All-You-Can-Eat ticket priced at $65. Customers can purchase additional sample tickets at the festival.

Last year's fest brought in more than 3,000 attendees.

“We're proud to have Indianapolis to continue hosting this festival for the third year running. Events like Indy’s Chicken & Beer Festival play a crucial role in bringing communities together and creating a sense of place for residents,” Houser said.

“Our festival serves as a platform to showcase local culinary talent, giving local businesses a chance to connect directly to their customers while providing a space for people to learn and celebrate the vibrant food culture in our city and state,” Houser said. “With NBA All-Star Weekend coming next year, we look forward to potentially sharing the delicious tastes and good times with visitors from different countries.”

More than two dozen food vendors and a dozen drink vendors are scheduled to attend.

More information can be found here.