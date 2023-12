INDIANAPOLIS — A "non-stop riot of energy and movement" will take place in Indy next summer when Cirque Du Soleil returns.

The production of "OVO", a colorful show focused on the life of insects, will take place five times next August at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The show schedule is the following:



Thursday, Aug. 22 - 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 - 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25 - 1 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale.