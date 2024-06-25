Watch Now
CMA Fest airs on ABC tonight at 8 p.m.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Jelly Roll performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 25, 2024

NASHVILLE — Tonight at 8 p.m. and leading into the 11 p.m. WRTV newscast, the CMA Fest primetime television special will air.

The show features 30 star-studded performances and is hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde.

"Stepping onto the stage in front of 50,000 people to host CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in my hometown of Nashville was indescribable,” said Jelly Roll. “The magnitude of the moment really hit me, to be across the street from the juvenile detention center I was in and to now be on stage hosting—how do you describe being in the same exact place while being in a place that couldn’t be more different, at the same time.”

Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Post Malone, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton and dozens more.

