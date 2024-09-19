Colts to host Halloween party in Lucas Oil Stadium parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Back 9 Golf and Entertainment, will host the "For the Boo! Halloween Party" next month.

Scheduled for Oct. 5 in the south parking lot of Lucas Oil Stadium, the party will feature trick-or-treating, photo booths, games, music, face painting and much more.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Admission is $5 for adults and everyone under 17 gets in free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

