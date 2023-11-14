Comedian Kevin James to perform at Clowes Memorial Hall in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Kevin James, famous for roles in the TV sitcom "King of Queens" and his movie roles in "Grown-Ups", "Hitch" and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop", will visit Indianapolis during his 2024 stand-up comedy tour.

James is set to take the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall on Sunday, June 16.

"Irregardless", his new comedy special, will debut on Prime Video this winter. The June show will feature all new material, apart from that special.

Tickets to see Kevin James go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 through Live Nation.