Comedian Matt Rife cancels Bloomington show after scheduled start time

BLOOMINGTON — Comedian Matt Rife canceled his sold out shows at the Indiana University Auditorium due to a "last-minute medical emergency."

The announcement came after the first show was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

"INDIANA: I'm so (expletive) sorry to have had to reschedule our shows again tonight. I had a very last minute medical emergency and I don’t have a choice," Rife said in a Wednesday night Facebook post. "

"I've been doing 40-plus shows a month for a year and half and never had to do something like this, I'm so so sorry, I hope you understand and I love you so much."

Some fans expressed their displeasure on social media after people filled IU Auditorium in anticipation of Rife's show, part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour.

Rife previously rescheduled a Feb. 14 Bloomington performance due to scheduling problems.

IU Auditorium said tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or IU Auditorium will be refunded within 30 days.

For questions, the IU Auditorium Box Office is open Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached via email at tickets@iu.edu or by phone at 812-855-1103.

