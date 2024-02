NOBLESVILLE — Country music duo and 3-time Grammy Award winners Dan + Shay have announced a show at Ruoff Music Center this summer.

The pair will be joined by Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe on tour this summer.

The tour makes its stop at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 19.

Presales for the show are already underway and tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.