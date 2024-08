FISHERS — Country Music Hall of Fame band Alabama has announced their “ROLL ON 2 NORTH AMERICA” tour will include a stop at the new Fishers Event Center in December.

Alabama, along with special guest Lee Greenwood, have scheduled themselves to perform at the new venue on December 9, 2024.

The band is expected to play many of their 43 No. 1 singles.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | August 6, 7am

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m.